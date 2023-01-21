Chief: Woman faces charges after shooting husband in Daytona Beach hospital

A man is dead after his wife shot him at a Daytona Beach hospital, police said.

Investigators said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Advent Health off of Williamson Boulevard.

The situation disrupted hospital operations for nearly four hours as police worked to get the woman to surrender.

Daytona Beach police said this shooting was planned, and the woman, identified as Ellen Gilland, told them her terminally ill husband Jerry asked her to kill him.

Read: Woman in custody after shooting terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

Both of them are in their 70s.

Investigators said the plan included her taking her own life, but police said she didn’t follow through.

Officers said she then barricaded herself in his hospital room. Police had the hospital surrounded for several hours.

Read: Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said things were even more hectic inside, and the incident happened on the 11th floor, where terminally ill patients stay.

“Pretty much all of the patients on that floor are on ventilators, so they didn’t have room to evacuate that entire floor,” he said.

Young said Gilland would not put down the gun, so SWAT negotiators were called in to help.

Read: Ed Reed is out as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University

Around 3 p.m., he said they finally got her to drop the gun and took her into custody.

The chief said Gilland was arrested on a murder charge, but it will be up to the state attorney to decide whether she will be formally charged.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.