Chiefs’ Andy Reid liked Justin Watson’s passion after TD catch, but not the penalty

It’s not uncommon for a wide receiver to absorb a huge hit after making a catch, but on Sunday, the Chiefs’ Justin Watson was leveled before a reception.

Watson caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the first half of the Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Raiders, then was flagged for taunting. It seemed odd at first, but then replay showed why Watson sought out Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane after the touchdown.

Spillane knocked Watson to the ground shortly after the snap, but Watson bounced back up and then caught the touchdown. He made sure Spillane knew who had scored.

Justin Watson wanted to let Robert Spillane know he scored a TD after Spillane laid him out pic.twitter.com/kNn1LeKqHa — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked at Monday’s news conference about Watson’s touchdown and penalty. Although he wasn’t thrilled with the flag, Reid loved the spirited response from Watson.

“I mean Spillane hit him pretty good there, knocked him off his feet,” Reid said. “Just the fact that he bounced up — the way he bounced up was amazing and then to make the catch. Then I love to see the fire in the guys — I can’t stand the penalties right now — the fire, I can see why he did what he did yeah, that was a pretty rough hit that he took there.

“He’s a tough kid and for him to bounce up like he did and then score, he didn’t flinch a lick on that. I’m good, but I’m not good.”