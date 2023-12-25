Chiefs are auctioning two No. 87 jerseys with Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift nicknames

Didn’t get that Travis Kelce and/or Taylor Swift gift you were hoping for on Christmas morning?

You’re in luck, because there is just enough time to try and win an auction about for special items about America’s favorite couple.

The Chiefs are auctioning a pair of No. 87 jerseys with Kelce’s signature, but there is a twist. The name on the back is one of the two most common nicknames given to the Kelce and Swift relationship: Swelce and Traylor.

Here’s a look at the auctions which end Christmas night.

Swelce

Kelce put his name on this custom red “Swelce” jersey. As of 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, the top bid was $2,015.

. From Chiefs Bids

Traylor

Kelce also put his John Hancock on this custom “Traylor” jersey. The top bid for this was $1,300, which seemed to indicate that fans prefer the “Swelce” nickname to “Traylor.”

. From Chiefs bids