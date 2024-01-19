Chiefs, Bills will be missing these starters for Sunday’s divisional playoff game

Derrick Nnadi’s streak of playing in every Chiefs playoff game since joining the team in 2018 will come to an end on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Nnadi, a defensive tackle, will be listed as “out” for the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Tackle Wanya Morris and wide receiver Skyy Moore are out, as well.

Nnadi suffered a triceps injury during the Chiefs’ Wild Card Round victory over the Miami Dolphins last weekend. He’s played in all 15 of the Chiefs’ playoff games since his rookie season, including 12 starts.

Chiefs wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross are listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Bills, meanwhile, are missing several players, coach Sean McDermott said Friday, including starting wide receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Christian Benford, along with reserves Baylon Spector, a linebacker, and safety Taylor Rapp.

Davis, who had 45 receptions this season, set an NFL record with four touchdown catches against the Chiefs in their 2021 playoff game. Benford started 14 games this season, recording two interceptions.

Spector got 17 snaps in the Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. Spector and Benford were injured against Pittsburgh.

The other players on the Bills’ injury report, including linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard and cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Rasul Douglas, will be game time decisions.