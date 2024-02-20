How Chiefs’ Butker helped family of Johnson County mom killed in KC parade shooting

Last Wednesday’s mass shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade and rally at Union Station wounded at least 39 and killed one, identified as Johnson County mom and disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Lopez-Galvan went to the parade with family and friends wearing a white Harrison Butker jersey. Butker, the Chiefs’ placekicker, was her favorite player, her family said.

A relative shared a photo on X of Lopez-Galvan wearing the jersey and put out a call to Chiefs Kingdom.

“#ChiefsKingdom I need your help... the son of Lisa Lopez-Galvan wants his mom to be put to rest in a white @buttkicker7 jersey .. the same she wore the day of the parade. We can’t find them anywhere ... anyone have any idea where we can look?”

The post has since been deleted, but it garnered a lot of attention and generated a response from the NFL’s official online retailer, Fanatics. It also caught the eye of someone who knows the wife of the Chiefs’ chaplain, Father Richard Rocha.

Those connections paid off. The relative said the right people got in touch with the family and made it happen: The three-time Super Bowl champion kicker sent one of his jerseys to the Lopez-Galvan family.

A representative for Butker confirmed the jersey had reached the family.

“@buttkicker7 came through w the jersey #kcstrong,” the relative posted on X Monday. “#Chiefskingdom always gets it done,” he wrote in another post.

Now the family is hoping to also get custom Butker jerseys for Lopez-Galvan’s son and daughter.

Lopez-Galvan, who graduated from Bishop Miege High School, co-hosted a Hispanic music program, “Taste of Tejano,” on the community radio station KKFI. She was the youngest of four siblings, including older brother Beto Lopez, their younger brother, Salvador, and a sister, Carmen.

The Lopez-Galvan family has established a GoFundMe for people to donate. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the fundraiser had eclipsed its goal of $75,000, taking in more than $355,000. Superstar singer Taylor Swift even donated $100,000 to the fundraiser, which remains open on GoFundMe’s website.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report