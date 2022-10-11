Chiefs’ Chris Jones asks ‘What am I supposed to do?’ Cheffers said it’s still a penalty

Chris Jones won his battle and got to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to record the strip-sack. A huge play close to halftime was going to set up the Chiefs at midfield.

Referee Carl Cheffers said no. Roughing the passer was the call.

Boos filled Arrowhead. Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed anger rarely seen from him on the sideline. He spent what was left of the half screaming at Cheffers, demanding an explanation.

The Chiefs came from behind to beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football. And after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Jones became an advocate for instant replay for pass rushers.

He was asked if he received an explanation from anyone on the crew as to the reasoning of the call.

“There’s no need for an explanation,” Jones said. “What are they going to say? Am I going to go up them and say, “How should I tackle?’ Should I not roll on him?

“I’m trying my best. I’m 345 pounds. What you want me to do? What you want me to do? I’m running full speed trying to get the quarterback. I hit the ball, I brace my hands.”

Referee Cheffers explained his call to pool reporter Adam Teicher of ESPN after the game.

“The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture,” Cheffers said. “He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason.

Did it matter that the ball had come out before Carr hit the ground?

“No,” Cheffers said, “because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself. So, with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make the pass, he’s going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets.

“Just as if he had thrown the ball, he still gets protection.”