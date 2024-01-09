Chiefs’ Chris Jones speaks on his future: ‘This could be my last game at Arrowhead’

Chris Jones said out loud Tuesday what many have thought since his contract holdout over the summer.

“This could be my last game at Arrowhead Stadium,” Jones said. “Who knows?”

This being Jones’ final season in KC was always a strong prospect after Jones signed his one-year deal in September. He had missed off-season activities, training camp and the Chiefs’ opening game.

There was no long-term deal, which Jones was seeking, and that seems unlikely after this season.

Jones emphasized that he’s not thinking beyond the season, which continues for the Chiefs on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card game.

“Most importantly, we have a game to play,” Jones said. “We want to make a deep run in the playoffs. If it is my last season, we’ve got to make it worthwhile.”

If the Chiefs, seeded third, win on Saturday, they’ll advance to the Divisional Round. That game would be at Buffalo, if the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But it’s possible for the Chiefs to play another playoff game at Arrowhead. For that to happen, the Bills or top-seeded Baltimore Ravens would have to lose in the playoffs.

Jones signed for $19.5 this season, a deal packed with incentives to earn back what he lost during the holdout. Jones cashed one of those last weekend when he collected sack No. 10 1/2 on the season. He needed 10 sacks to earn a $1.25 million bonus.

Jones, a second-round draft selection in 2016, has played all eight seasons in Kansas City. Last week he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time, and last year he was named All-Pro for the first time.

“You can’t think about what ifs, you can’t think about the future because the future tends to change,” Jones said. “People change by the day. Feelings change by the day. You just have to roll with the punches in life. They give you lemons, you make lemonade.”