The Chiefs’ coaches underestimated what they had with Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes | Opinion

Special sauce





As this NFL season progresses, it becomes more apparent that the Chiefs coaching staff grossly miscalculated the incredible synergies between Patrick Mahomes and former receiver Tyreek Hill.

- Steve Cunneen, Leawood

It’s a look

Since 2018, the defining image of the Kansas City Chiefs has been Patrick Mahomes raising his arms in celebration of yet another touchdown.

This year, the defining image is Patrick Mahomes clasping his hands to the sides of his helmet after another dropped pass.

- Lane Anderson, Lubbock, Texas

Seek the light

Thanksgiving and the holiday season in the midst of heartache?

Even with all the horrendous happenings in Gaza and Israel?

Even with the genocide going on in Sudan?

Even with the political divisions in the U.S.?

Even with the hugely difficult things that affect each of us in our daily lives?

We must admit that not all things are good.

And I have no answer for the whys.

But this is what I’ve got: ”The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18

I encourage you to love the people around you and those around the world. That is what we can do to bring light to the darkness.

- Dawn North, Edgerton

Say the pledge

Suppose that “we the people” make a simple request as a gesture toward patriotism: We ask that in the coming year, all candidates for elective office, and especially candidates for the presidency, begin their public meetings with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The refusal of any candidate to do so should become a matter of public record.

If it was important for all of us public school students in the 1950s and ‘60s, it surely is important for public life now.

- Edward A. Kail, Kansas City

Inflation reality

Is inflation a good thing or a bad thing? I guess it depends. People do not understand that inflation is the result of the economy being too good.

I spoke with someone the other day about this. At first, the person criticized the Biden administration for causing inflation. In reply, I said, “So you are saying that the Biden administration is responsible for the U.S. economy being so good. And in terms of annualized GDP growth, Joe Biden is around 5% just this year while Donald Trump was less than 2%.”

I can’t get the bewildered look on this person’s face out of my head.

- Don Bendetti, Kansas City

See no evil?

Why did unelected Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey remove the “public corruption” complaint form from his office’s website? (Nov. 17, 1A, “Missouri AG removed ‘public corruption’ form on website”)

I can imagine one possible, easy answer: Half the complaints were against him, the rest equally divided among Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri’s crooked General Assembly.

- Allen Maty, Smithville