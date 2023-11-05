Chiefs defense takes ball from Tyreek Hill and uses lateral to score electric TD

The Chiefs defense came ready to play Sunday during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Miami’s top-ranked offense was limited to 110 yards in the first half, and the Chiefs defense scored an electric touchdown in the second quarter.

The Chiefs led 14-0 but Miami was driving when Tua Tagovailoa’s short swing pass to Tyreek Hill was blown up by Trent McDuffie. Hill fumbled the ball and the Chiefs’ Mike Edwards recovered at the KC 38-yard line.

Edwards was about to be tackled when he wisely lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook, who took the ball 59 yards for a touchdown.

This was an incredible play by the Chiefs defense, and Cook was flying on that touchdown.

THE DEFENSE JUST DID THAT!!!!



FUMBLE PITCH SIX!!!



pic.twitter.com/JPzoClNWFV — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 5, 2023