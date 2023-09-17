Chiefs’ Donovan Smith had funny reaction after catching illegal pass from Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ troubles on third-and-short plays continued on their first drive of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Facing a third-and-1 play, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a shotgun snap and drifted to his left. When no one was open, Mahomes scrambled before unloading the ball.

A teammate was wide open, but there was one problem: it was left tackle Donovan Smith.

Smith caught the ball, even though he’s not allowed to do that. Smith’s reaction was funny as he simply held the ball and never tried to move, because, well, what would have been the point?

The Chiefs were whistled for illegal touching of a forward pass on this play, and they ended up punting.

DONOVAN SMITH WITH A RECEPTION… maybe Bucs just used him wrong #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/i4UzpF7JeV — (@ZacOnTheMic) September 17, 2023

Fans thought it was a humorous play, and this is a small look at what they were saying on X (formerly Twitter).

Lmao Donovan Smith literally said "yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up here." — David Howman (@_DH44_) September 17, 2023

Lmao I was shocked too Donovan Smith — Jay (@spades1015) September 17, 2023

Mahomes to Donovan Smith — Mackenzie Webb (@kenziewebbsport) September 17, 2023

Donovan Smith making a case for WR1 with that catch #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsJAX — Nick Snow (@nickdsnow) September 17, 2023

I had Donovan Smith U0.5 receptions — Downs (@DirtyDowns) September 17, 2023

beautiful pass from Mahomes to his left tackle Donovan Smith to escape pressure. Just too bad that's illegal — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) September 17, 2023

Donovan Smith WR4? — KC Cødy (@TheAvilaAnswer) September 17, 2023