Chiefs’ eighth-straight AFC West title gives KC historical edge over division rivals

When the Chiefs kicked off the 2016 season, they had won eight AFC West championships in their history.

That was the fewest in the division, trailing the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders. All three were tied for the most with 15 AFC West championships.

The Chiefs fell behind the Chargers by three touchdowns in the 2016 opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but stormed back and won 33-27 in overtime.

That kick-started a 12-4 season for the Chiefs, who won the AFC West. They have not relinquished the division crown since then. With their 25-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, the Chiefs won their eighth straight division title.

The Chiefs now have 16 AFC West championships, one more than the Raiders, Chargers and Broncos.

1. Chiefs, 16

2t. Broncos, Chargers, Raiders 15

The Chiefs’ eight straight division championships is the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots.

Most consecutive division titles EVER



2009-19 Patriots 11

2016-23 @Chiefs 8

1973-79 Rams 7 pic.twitter.com/PHljvmrMbt — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2024

There are two other historical notes to come out of Sunday’s victory, via CBS Sports.

The Chiefs’ division title means they’ve qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. That’s tied for the longest streak in NFL history behind the Patriots’ 11 (2009-19). It’s tied with the Colts (2002-10) and Cowboys (1975-83).

Sunday’s victory improved the Chiefs’ record to 10-6, the ninth straight time they’ve won 10 or more games in a season. That’s tied for the third longest in NFL history.

New England (17, 2003-19) is first and 49ers are second (16, 1983-98). The Colts also had nine straight 10-win seasons.