Chiefs’ Fan Recalls Harrowing Moment He Tackled Suspected Parade Gunman

CNN

An onlooker at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday recounted the moment he tackled a suspected gunman after shots rang out.

On CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, Chiefs fan Paul Contreras described how he stepped into action during the outbreak of violence, which saw at least one fatality along with nearly two dozen others injured.

“I just heard somebody yelling to stop this guy, tackle him, and he was coming in the opposite direction, so I just—you don’t think about it. It’s just a reaction. He got close to me, I got the right angle on him, and I hit him from behind, and when I hit him from behind, I either jarred the gun out of his hand or out of his sleeve, because as I’m taking him down to the ground, I see the gun on the ground,” Contreras said.

An unverified video from along the parade route appeared to show the scene Contreras described.

After taking the man to the ground, Contreras said he pinned him down until police could arrive—along with several bystanders who ran to help.

“So I take him down and I’m putting all my body weight on him, and then another good Samaritan comes over and is helping me because I kind of got him high and the other guy gets him around his waist, and we’re just putting our weight on him and he’s just fighting to get up, but we’re fighting to keep him down,” he recalled.

At Least 1 Killed, 22 Injured in Shooting Near Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

Contreras added that it was only after he had tackled the suspect that he became aware that he had been armed. He also didn’t get a look at his face, he said.

Contreras’ daughter, Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, then offered her account of what had transpired.

“It all happened so fast…but it wasn’t long after the celebration was all done [that] everybody was kind of dispersed and going back to their cars,” she said. “Probably a minute or so later and you just hear, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ And like I said, we were at a celebration and I think a lot of people thought it was fireworks because nobody really ran or anything.”

Another bystander near the shooting, John O’Connor, told the Kansas City Star that that’s indeed what he first thought the sounds were.

“I assumed that if people, you know, noticed it was gunshots or something, that we all would have been out of there really quick,” Marsh-Contreras continued. “But then as soon as we see people getting chased and then cops running and then not long after, my dad tackling somebody, it changed to, ‘Okay, those weren’t fireworks for the celebration. It was gunshots.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.