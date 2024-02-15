Chiefs fan recounts how Jackson Mahomes helped a young child after shooting

There may be no more polarizing person in Kansas City than Jackson Mahomes.

Although he has more than 1 million TikTok followers, some of Mahomes’ videos have irked fans in the past. And Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also is facing a trial date in March.

Jackson Mahomes has been charged in Johnson County with misdemeanor battery after prosecutors dropped three felony counts of sexual battery following an incident at an Overland Park restaurant a year ago.

Chiefs fans and others have criticized Jackson Mahomes’ actions, but one person praised him following Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Super Bowl celebration at Union Station.

Minutes after the Chiefs left the stage, shots were fired outside the building. Chiefs players, coaches and team officials were inside Union Station at the time with their families, and all were later taken by buses to Arrowhead Stadium.

Police directed some fans into the building as a safety precaution after the shooting began, and one recounted how Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered assistance.

A Chiefs fan on X (formerly Twitter) said Jackson Mahomes also helped a young fan, who was frightened by the scary incident.

“I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes,” @jess6mami wrote, “Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at Union Station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down.”

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick and Jackson, was grateful to hear about her son’s actions.

“What a scary unthinkable day.. thankful you all were together for those moments,” Randi wrote on X. “As (a) mom i want to thank you. Jackson was able to get the child to the police for help. Blessings to you”

Other social-media users shared their gratitude for Jackson Mahomes’ kindness. Here is what they were saying.