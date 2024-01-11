How will Chiefs fans react to Tyreek Hill’s return? Here’s Travis Kelce’s take

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill to get a warm reception from Chiefs fans in his return to KC’s home stadium this weekend.

If he stays out of the end zone, that is.

“You know what? I expect KC to give him nothing but love, until he’s putting up the peace sign or something like that. Then he might hear a few boos,” Kelce said Thursday with a smile. “But who he was for this community, it speaks volumes.”

Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, will be playing in Kansas City for the first time since the Chiefs traded him to Miami two years ago. The Chiefs play host to the Dolphins on Saturday night in the NFL’s Wild Card playoff round.

Kelce and Hill overlapped with the Chiefs for six seasons: 2016-21. In that time, the team won one Super Bowl, made another and appeared in two additional AFC Championship games.

It was Hill’s work with his Tyreek Hill Family Foundation, however, that Kelce said was most deserving of recognition from Chiefs fans.

“Every single kids camp he had, he made it his his effort to go out and shake those hands and give those kids an experience they’ll never have again,” Kelce said. “And that’s why Tyreek is loved in the city, and he’ll forever be loved in this city, because of who he was off the field in this community as well.”

Hill has been plenty productive since leaving the Chiefs. He led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards this season and, before a late injury, was making a push to have the first 2,000-yard receiving campaign in league history.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who admitted earlier this week that he anticipated hearing some talk from Hill on the field Saturday, also expected Chiefs fans would show appreciation for the receiver this weekend.

“Everybody loved Tyreek. He was a big guy when he was here,” Sneed said. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to love him when he comes back.”

Kelce and Hill previously saw each other during the Chiefs’ 21-14 victory over the Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Germany. Before that game, Kelce ran over to hug Hill in the end zone.

Travis Kelce ran over to hug Tyreek Hill before the Dolphins WR left the field in pregame. pic.twitter.com/jHRc4c8IJk — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 5, 2023

Saturday will be a different feel, with Hill playing in KC as a visitor for the first time in his career.

“It’s gonna be electric just to see him, man,” Kelce said. “He’s always one of the best football players in the league when he’s on the field.”