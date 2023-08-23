Chiefs groundskeeper shares look at the new grass being installed at Arrowhead Stadium

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Screengrab of X video by Travis Hogan

Hey, it’s only 124 days until Christmas (as of Wednesday), and at that point no one will be talking about a heat dome.

But that’s the topic this week as a heat wave has settled over Kansas City.

The heat has made some area lawns lose their lush green color, but one place where that won’t be a problem in Kansas City is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday’s Chiefs-Browns preseason game, a new grass field is being installed. This comes after Stevie Nicks and noted Chiefs fan Billy Joel (well, he was for a day) played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Hogan, the head groundskeeper for the Chiefs*, shared a look at the progress that’s been made at the stadium.

*Hogan’s official title is Director of Turf Management

The work began Sunday, a day after the concert, and it’s a fascinating look at the process of putting in a new NFL football field.

Here are the photos and one video that Hogan shared on X (the social-media channel formerly known as Twitter):

