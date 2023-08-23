Chiefs groundskeeper shares look at the new grass being installed at Arrowhead Stadium

Hey, it’s only 124 days until Christmas (as of Wednesday), and at that point no one will be talking about a heat dome.

But that’s the topic this week as a heat wave has settled over Kansas City.

The heat has made some area lawns lose their lush green color, but one place where that won’t be a problem in Kansas City is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday’s Chiefs-Browns preseason game, a new grass field is being installed. This comes after Stevie Nicks and noted Chiefs fan Billy Joel (well, he was for a day) played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Hogan, the head groundskeeper for the Chiefs*, shared a look at the progress that’s been made at the stadium.

*Hogan’s official title is Director of Turf Management

The work began Sunday, a day after the concert, and it’s a fascinating look at the process of putting in a new NFL football field.

Here are the photos and one video that Hogan shared on X (the social-media channel formerly known as Twitter):

Floor is coming out, geo will come up tomorrow morning, nail drag, potential till in a couple spots, then laser grade and settle with irrigation. Sod shows up Tuesday/Wednesday. Back to football! pic.twitter.com/Heiiy1aiG4 — Travis Hogan (@Twillhog75) August 21, 2023

Quick nail drag and float about 1/4” - 1/2” deep, laser grade is in process now, one more float after grading, then add water overnight to keep sand firm and grass will start going down at 4:30 AM tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/OUTqLiAWX8 — Travis Hogan (@Twillhog75) August 21, 2023

We have grass hitting the ground. We will get it down today and tomorrow, rolled, light topdress, goal posts, and paint. Then, it’a wall pads and tunnel tarp to polish it off. pic.twitter.com/MT5AOfg6eM — Travis Hogan (@Twillhog75) August 22, 2023