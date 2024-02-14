Chiefs helped calm others after shooting at Super Bowl rally at KC’s Union Station

Several people were shot Wednesday shortly after the conclusion of the Chiefs’ rally at Union Station.

Kansas City police said shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck.

The Chiefs had vacated the stage before gunfire erupted.

Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh wrote in a social-media post that he’d been told by Chiefs receiver Justin Watson that all of the players and their families who were inside Union Station are safe.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed that later in a news conference when he said all members of the team, including players, coaches and staff, have been accounted for and are safe.

Not long after the shooting, the Chiefs’ Rick Burkholder said he and coach Andy Reid were heading to Arrowhead Stadium.

“My wife and I along with Coach Reid and his family are safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead. Thank you to @kcpolice and others,” Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of Sports Medicine and Performance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire indicated the Chiefs heard the shooting and someone took a Patrick Mahomes jersey from teammate Jerick McKinnon.

Edwards-Helaire wrote on Twitter: “when the shootin happen somebody took this from Jet.. we will make it worth whateva if we can get this back for @JetMckinnon1”

Sad News, when the shootin happen somebody took this from Jet.. we will make it worth whateva if we can get this back for @JetMckinnon1 love yall fasho https://t.co/s1S6YA0cBs — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) February 14, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Chiefs players helped comfort people.

“The Chiefs left the parade in buses, and in shock. I’m told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, Tre Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladukun all rallied,” Breer wrote on X.

“Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down.”

The Chiefs confirmed that happened.

A number of Chiefs players shared messages of support on X for the shooting victims.

“Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” safety Justin Reid wrote.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared this: “Praying for Kansas City…”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill also asked for prayers.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” he wrote.

Wide receiver Richie James had this message: “We gotta do better KC”

Guard Trey Smith thanked first responders.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You’re the ones who should be celebrated today,” he wrote.

Tackle Donovan Smith posted this: “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City”

“Such a shame Praying for those in Kansas City,” wrote defensive back Bryan Cook.