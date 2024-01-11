Chiefs should get injured tackle Donovan Smith back for game vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chiefs couldn’t ask for a better health report as they head into Saturday evening’s AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tackle Wanya Morris was the only player listed as “out” Thursday ahead of this weekend’s NFL playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (7:15 p.m. kickoff).

And the player Morris replaced in the lineup, Donovan Smith, is expected to start. Smith has been sidelined for the past five games with a neck injury.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross are “day to day,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. Toney has missed the past three games with a hip injury. Ross didn’t finish the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks. On Thursday, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic that running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will play on Saturday. Both have missed the past two games with ankle injuries.

Dolphins safeties DeShone Elliott (calif) and Jevon Holland (knee) will be listed as questionable.