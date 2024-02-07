Chiefs’ Joshua Williams digging for answers on reported coyote attack near team hotel

Fact and fiction often blend in Las Vegas, right?

But a new story percolating around Super Bowl LVIII is strange, even by Vegas standards. The social-media site Las Vegas Locally shared this message Monday on X: “An NFL player in town for the Super Bowl was attacked by a coyote last night at Lake Las Vegas, according to a source.”

An NFL player in town for the Super Bowl was attacked by a coyote last night at Lake Las Vegas, according to a source. — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) February 6, 2024

The Chiefs’ hotel is in Lake Las Vegas and the team got in Sunday. There has been no confirmation that such an incident occurred and no other details, but the team had fun with the story.

Defensive back Joshua Williams interviewed teammates at Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night on Monday about the coyote.

Williams chatted with offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who asked if the coyote survived the attack.

“That’s a better question,” Williams said. “Now we’re getting somewhere. Let’s dig in.”

Allegretti said: “I think (offensive lineman) Darian Kinnard would ruin the coyote. The coyote would be no more.”

This is a funny video.

We sent @Jwilliofficial to do some investigative journalism on Opening Night pic.twitter.com/iKicx0iQeR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2024

When asked Wednesday about the coyote, Williams continued to play the role of semi-serious fact-finder.

“It’s still under investigation,” Williams said. “But I feel like we have some information. We have some detailed, things I can’t really release to the public right now. I do think you know, within the next few days, we’ll get down to the bottom of it. I got some teammates hitting me on the sneak tip. I’m not gonna out ‘em, but it’s a couple guys willing to give me some free game, you know what I’m saying?”

Williams then nodded toward teammate Chamarri Conner, who was sitting next to him at Wednesday’s media event at the Chiefs hotel.

“Chamar, he came to my room last night. I’m not gonna call him a snitch, but he gave me some real detailed information,” Williams said as Conner laughed. And I appreciate it. He’s a great informant for me, and I got him you know, out on the streets on the chase. Getting some more details for me. We’ll get to the bottom of this for sure.”

Conner then delivered some bombshell news.

“I actually saw one two days ago,” Conner said.

Williams interjected: “Hey, write that down now!”

Conner, who had never seen a coyote before, spotted one running across the street while he was in a car.

While we may never know if the coyote attack was real or involved and NFL player, Williams enjoyed asking teammates about it for the team video.

“It has (been fun),” Williams said. “The Chiefs TikTok, they’re the ones (behind it).”

Presumably, Williams meant the video he recorded at Opening Night, not the coyote.