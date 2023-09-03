Chiefs S Justin Reid: 'We get a 3-day head start; all eyes will be on us'
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid said the defense is prepared to open the 2023 season Thursday against Detroit without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid said the defense is prepared to open the 2023 season Thursday against Detroit without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The deal has a reported max value of $91.8 million.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Ken Dychtwald, psychologist, gerontologist, and founder and chief executive of Age Wave, advises young people on preparing for longer life spans.
More than 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a perfect five-star rating — you can get them over 60% off.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
You can snag a top-rated Allswell queen for just $184 right now!
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.