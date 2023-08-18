Chiefs Kingdom responds to 'Chiefsaholic' alleged robberies

TechCrunch

A catastrophic breach of the United Kingdom electoral register affects tens of millions of residents following a cyberattack at the U.K. Electoral Commission. With data on more than 40 million voters accessed by unnamed hackers, the cyberattack is already one of the U.K.'s largest ever hacks. The Electoral Commission said the hackers accessed a "high volume" of personal information of people registered to vote in the U.K. between 2014 and 2022, including names and home addresses.