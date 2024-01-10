How Chiefs limited Tyreek Hill last time — and the formula to do it again in playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs held star Miami receiver Tyreek Hill to eight catches for 62 yards — one of his worst games of the season — in a 21-14 win over the Dolphins in November.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) look at what KC did defensively to keep Hill from his typical production.

A review of the film shows the Chiefs thrived in many key areas — all of which should be important again as KC takes on Miami again in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday night.