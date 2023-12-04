Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus ended long broadcasting streak on Sunday night. Here’s the story

Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus’ lengthy streak of calling Kansas City’s games — 503, to be exact — came to an end on Sunday night.

Holthus did not attend the Chiefs’ game at the Green Bay Packers after being diagnosed with COVID on Friday.

Ari Wolfe, who called the Chiefs’ preseason games, handled radio play-by-play duties.

Holthus, in his 30th year in the Chiefs’ booth, looked for a way to make it work, he said on his X social-media account.

“Okay Kingdom it has been a challenging 60+hours,” Holthus wrote. “Early Friday morning I tested positive for Covid. 2023 protocol calls for 5 day quarantine. I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was home game could maybe have had isolated booth.

“But no way to pull it off on road-and would NEVER put ANYONE in that travel party in jeopardy-especially those who are immune compromised.”

Holthus, who called Kansas State football and basketball games before getting the Chiefs job, said he hadn’t missed a broadcast in 43 years.

“We will start a new streak next week!” Holthus wrote.

