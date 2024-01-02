The Chiefs’ offense had an unlikely hero vs. the Bengals (not named Isiah Pacheco)

The Kansas City Chiefs revived their run game in a 25-17 home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals while averaging 6 yards per carry.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) take a closer look at three different successful runs in the win.

A review of the film shows a common theme: The Chiefs received standout play from an unexpected source.