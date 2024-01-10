Chiefs to open warming stations before playoff game Saturday. Where to find them

Ahead of the AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again offer warming stations inside and outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans can find the warming stations at these spots around the stadium:

Near parking gates 3-4, 5 and 6

Inside Lots B, C, D, F and G and at the northwest corner of the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M.

Nine warming stations are also placed inside the stadium:

One at the bottom of each of the four spirals.

Near the Jim Beam (north) and Crown Royal (south) bars located on the Upper Level.

Near the red zones on the east and west sides of the Upper Level.

The Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent, located on the Plaza Level near Gate G, is available as a warming station for all fans.

The warming stations were last used for the Chiefs’ Dec. 24, 2022 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The weather forecast for Kansas City on Saturday, when the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins, calls for a a high temperature near 14 degrees. It’ll be colder than that at kickoff, and the low temperature Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected to be -2, according to the National Weather Service.

How to stay warm at the game

Luke Shanno, senior director of corporate communications with the Chiefs, shared these tips from the organization on staying warm:

Bundle up with loose-fitting layers and cover all exposed skin.

Guests may carry in blankets (without zippers or compartments), draped over their shoulder during the security screening process, as well as portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries (both no larger than 6”x3”x1.5”) to power heated apparel. Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

Fans needing additional layers on-site may visit one of the many Pro Shop locations that will be stocked with warm-wear.

Stay hydrated. All guests may bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water, 20 ounces or less.

Kansas City Chiefs fans know all about watching their team play in freezing temperatures. This photo was taken in December 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs played the Tennessee Titans.

Cardboard is also allowed for the game, as long as it is no larger than no larger than 3’x5’, Shanno said. The size requirements for cardboard are the same as the Chiefs’ banner and sign policy.

While cardboard is allowed, floor mats and carpet squares are not, according to the Chiefs’ prohibited items list.

Fans who also pledge to be designated drivers for the game at one of the Fans First booths will receive a coupon for a complimentary cup of hot chocolate.