Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome

The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their AFC West rival. All four of those scoring throws went to Kelce and that set an unusual NFL record.

A national television audience got to see it all, then had a glimpse of the Mahomes-Kelce friendship after the game.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters first interviewed Mahomes on the field, then it was Kelce’s turn.

But soon Mahomes reappeared and crashed the interview.

“I love this dude right here, baby,” Mahomes said. “This is my dawg.”

Kelce said: “We keep fighting, baby.”

That was a fun moment and it’s clear to see that Kelce and Mahomes really care for each other.