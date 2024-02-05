Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is fired up about Bobby Witt Jr. contract with Royals

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Royals ownership group in 2020, becoming at the time the youngest part-owner of a major professional sports franchise.

At the time, Mahomes talked about making a deeper connection to Kansas City.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes became a co-owner of the Royals a few weeks after signing a $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is following in Mahomes’ footsteps in one regard.

On Monday, the Royals announced a 14-year deal with Witt. Like, Mahomes, Witt is a former first-round pick who has become a face of his franchise.

It’s safe to say Mahomes the Royals co-owner approved of the deal. Mahomes is in Las Vegas as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. But he took time to congratulate Witt.

“LETS GOOO!! Congrats my man!!!” Mahomes wrote while quoting a message on X (formerly Twitter) from Witt.

LETS GOOO!! Congrats my man!!! https://t.co/CKplV7v7jj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 5, 2024