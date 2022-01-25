Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on why it was important to him to find Josh Allen after game

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was the first player to hug tight end Travis Kelce following his game-winning touchdown catch in a 42-36 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes soon came over and he and Kelce embraced as they walked slowly toward the middle of the end zone. Soon there were a cluster of players and photographers and within seconds, it was pandemonium.

Suddenly, Mahomes broke from his teammates and ran toward the field of play. He zigzagged around teammates celebrating and at least one Bills player, who had taken a knee, all while photographers were in pursuit

At the 35-yard line, Mahomes dropped his helmet and then found the person he was in search of: Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The two hugged as Mahomes said something to his counterpart.

During his weekly radio spot on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked why it was so important to him to talk with Allen.

“Obviously, he played his tail off. He really did,” Mahomes said. “Every single series he was battling, he was running, he was throwing and doing everything he needed to do in order to win. I’ve been on that side, I’ve lost that overtime game and not having the chance to get the ball, I know how it feels.

“I wanted to just tell him how much respect I have for him in the way that he played and the way that he battles. It sucks that someone had to lose that game because of how good both teams played. Luckily enough we got the win and get to move on. But I definitely wanted to show him his respect and he deserved it.”

Mahomes’ gesture meant a lot to Allen.

“I have a lot of respect for Pat,” Allen said after Sunday’s game. “He throws the winning touchdown and he comes straight over to find me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to do that.”