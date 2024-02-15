Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City shooting victims, Trump's pivotal hearings and Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me…Now'

Good morning, all. If you plan to travel in the next few months, Southwest is offering one-way flights for as low as $49 for the next week. Here are the details. Now, on to the news.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City shooting victims

At least one person was killed and 21 injured, including nine children, in a shooting at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Mo.

What happened: The shooting occurred outside of Union Station, despite over 800 police officers in the area. Three people have been detained, and a motive is still unclear. [GMA]

A confirmed death: Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and local DJ, reportedly died of a gunshot wound. KKFI, the radio station where she worked, called her “a beautiful person.” [Kansas City Star]

Chiefs react: Players were celebrating alongside fans before the shooting. On X later on, QB Patrick Mahomes posted, “Praying for Kansas City,” while tight end Travis Kelce said he was “heartbroken.” [Time]

Nicola Coughlan as 'Bridgerton' lead Penelope Featherington ('Bridgerton' via YouTube)

📺 ‘Bridgerton’ teasers

Netflix dropped an extended teaser and new photos from Bridgerton Season 3. Part one of the hit series, which includes four episodes, premieres on May 16. [Variety]

🌍 Russian nuclear capabilities

U.S. officials confirmed that Russia is working on a space-based nuclear weapon that could threaten America’s satellite network. The White House and congressional leaders have scheduled a briefing for today. [New York Times]

⚖️ Trump’s hearings

Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing today over whether his criminal hush money case should move forward. At another hearing, in Georgia, his lawyers will attempt to disqualify two prosecutors in his election interference case. [The Hill]

💰 Smaller tax refunds

Early IRS data shows that tax refunds are roughly 29% smaller than in 2023, largely due to the return of stricter pre-pandemic credit allowances. [Yahoo Finance]

🏀 Steph’s full-court shot

The Warriors’ Steph Curry made an impressive full-court shot from the Chase Center tunnel during a warmup before facing the Clippers, who went on to win the game. [NBC Sports]

🔍 True-crime fans: The four-part miniseries The Truth About Jim, where a woman unravels her abusive step-grandfather’s destructive life, is on Max. [People]

🎬 Britney Spears’s 2002 cult classic Crossroads is on Netflix. It’s the first time the film is available on streaming. [Variety]

🏒 In the NHL, the Panthers and the Sabres play at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Panthers are fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. [Miami Herald]

📺 Young Sheldon’s final season premieres at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The hit series is ending before the eponymous character heads off to college at 14. [Deadline]

🏀 The Warriors and the Jazz take the court at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. The Warriors hope for another victory against the Jazz. [NBC Sports]

Read your daily horoscope. Play the Daily Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Corbis via Getty Images

In 1943, the first "Rosie the Riveter" posters appeared in Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company plants. A worker named Naomi Parker Fraley is said to be the inspiration for the iconic image. [Business Insider]

...about J.Lo's This Is Me...Now

Jennifer Lopez is dropping This Is Me…Now, an album and movie about her love story with Ben Affleck, tomorrow. Yahoo Entertainment writer Taryn Ryder has the details.

Lily: What do we know about the album so far?

Taryn: There are 13 very personal songs. Its lead singles are “Can’t Get Enough” and “This Is Me…Now,” but “Rebound” will have people talking.

Lily: And what can we expect from the film?

Taryn: Jennifer told me that it’s “the story of a hopeless romantic's journey through life and their search for love.” It’s inspired by her own story with Ben.

Lily: Is Ben Affleck in it?

Taryn: Yes! But it’ll take a true Affleck fan to spot him. Most people won’t realize his role in it until the credits.

Get more from Taryn: Read her entertainment reporting.

Linda Blakkan via People

Michigan high school sweethearts Bill Hassinger, 90, and Joanne Blakkan, 92, who went their separate ways after graduation, rekindled their romance seven decades later after reconnecting in 2022. “It’s just like when we were teenagers,” Blakkan said. [People]

