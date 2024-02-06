Chiefs players’ favorite foods, photo ops, more: 5 things to do in Kansas City for Super Bowl

Kansas City has Chiefs fever, and you can experience it without dropping thousands of dollars.

All throughout the Kansas City area, you can find Super Bowl-themed activities without going to Las Vegas. Tickets for the Feb. 11 match against the San Francisco 49ers cost up to $88,000.

Whether you love trying new restaurants or checking out beloved museums, Kansas City’s attractions are ready for kids and the kids at heart.

Here are five things to do in Kansas City ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl:

Eat a Chiefs player’s favorite food

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que’s famous Z-Man sandwiches feature slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese and onion rings on a toasted kaiser roll. File photo.

From barbecue burnt ends to Southern peach cobbler, Chiefs players revealed their favorite dishes at local restaurants last year. And of course, no one can forget Travis Kelce’s viral Joe’s Kansas City order: a half slab of ribs, two Z-man sandwiches and an order of french fries.

Take some Chiefs photos

Madison Usher, 23, snaps a photo with her mother, Jane Usher, in front of the Chiefs mural on the Westport Ale House ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl game. Feb. 7, 2021.

Pics or the Super Bowl didn’t happen! Kansas City has a variety of seasonal and permanent Chiefs-themed photo ops. Dress up in your AFC Championship gear and pose in front of displays in the atriums of Union Station and Crown Center. Or check out an outdoor mural, like the ones at Westport Ale House and All Nations Flag Co. Inc in the River Market.

Go to Kansas City locals’ favorite attractions

Jesus and Jennifer Clavo enjoy the warm Christmas Eve weather with their daughter, Camila, beneath a shuttlecock sculpture outside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on Friday. The couple said they wanted to take advantage of the record warm weather. They don’t miss the snow.

Celebrate the spirit of Kansas City by visiting beloved attractions. For cold or rainy days, check out the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art or the National World War I Museum. Stroll outdoors at the City Market or the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District.

Enjoy Chiefs-themed desserts

From Prairie Village to Liberty, Kansas City-area bakeries are cooking up delicious — and red — sweets. Taste a KC Wolf cupcake or a Patrick Mahomes sugar cookie, and even a red and gold bagel.

See downtown skyline glow red

Nicole Haug, left, and her mother Debbie Haug study the Kansas City skyline with its red glowing buildings to celebrated the success of the Kansas City Chiefs while they stood on the deck at Liberty Memorial on Friday, January 29, 2021.

As the sun sets, enjoy the Kansas City skyline lit for the Chiefs. Check out the view from Liberty Memorial or take a ride on the KC Wheel. A Kauffman Center official said the themed lights are organized through an email group.

