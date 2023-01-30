Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pictured in February 2019. Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his latest win with his wife Brittany.

She is her own athletic powerhouse and is carving out her own empire alongside Mahomes.

The power couple has documented their relationship and the Chiefs' battle to the Super Bowl on social media.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have a lot to celebrate as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback prepares to take his team to the Super Bowl for the third time since he joined the team.

Brittany, whose maiden name is Matthews, and the star quarterback have been together since high school, and she has been a dedicated Chiefs fan since Mahomes joined the team in 2017.

But outside of football, Brittany has created an athletic empire of her own by playing professional soccer in Europe and launching her own fitness company.

Together Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, who have been together since they were teens, are an athletic powerhouse.

The pair started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas

Mahomes, 27, and his future wife, 27, met in the while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. According to Yahoo Sports, the pair started dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade.

After Brittany graduated in 2013, she went on to play college soccer at the nearby University of Texas at Tyler, while Patrick, who graduated in 2014, went to Texas Tech University — 440 miles away in Lubbock — to play college football and baseball.

When Patrick signed to the Chiefs, Brittany signed on to play soccer in Iceland

The pair stayed together through the long distance. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick in the first round of the NFL Draft in April 2017. Brittany, meanwhile, graduated with a kinesiology degree and signed on to play soccer professionally with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland in May 2017.

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer," she told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

It's unclear how long she lived in Iceland, but it appears to be less than a year. Her team won its league in September 2017, according to her Instagram, and by October 2017 she was in Kansas City.

Now they're both pursuing their athletic dreams in Kansas City

The pair document their relationship on Instagram and are pursuing their own athletic dreams.

In his first season as a starter for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes completed 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, and was named the NFL's MVP for the season.

Mrs. Mahomes became a certified fitness trainer, and in 2019, launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a website that offers training programs and fitness merchandise she designs.

"I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey," she wrote on the website. Her program, she continued, consists of "working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!"

She also became a part owner of Kansas City's women's soccer team when the National Women's Soccer League expanded to the city in 2020.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Brittany said about the team in a statement to the Topeka Capital-Journal. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team."

He proposed to her in September 2020, after receiving a Super Bowl ring

Brittany and Patrick attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony together on September 1, 2020, during which Mahomes surprised his high school sweetheart with an engagement proposal.

Matthews, who had celebrated her birthday a day earlier, posted a photo of a section of the stadium that had been blocked off, covered in roses, with a sign that said "Will you marry me?" She later posted a photo of her ring.

—NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 2, 2020

The pair were married March 12, 2022, People reported, at a lavish celebration in Maui, Hawaii.

"10 Years with my Boo!" Brittany captioned an Instagram post celebrating their nuptials. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record. Love you the most."

The pair's family continues to grow

On September 29, 2020, shortly after announcing their engagement, the pair announced they were having a baby, and shared images of the ultrasound Instagram.

They held a gender reveal party in October 2020, and welcomed their first child in February 2021.

Mahomes and Matthews announced the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Instagram on February 21, sharing matching photos on each of their accounts.

In the photo, Matthews is wearing a necklace that says "Sterling."

Their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was welcomed home on November 28, 2022.

Named for his father, Mahomes III's face hasn't yet been featured on social media. His social media birth announcement featured a picture of his feet in a brown and white onesie.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes want to stay in Kansas City for a 'long, long time'

The couple bought a house in Kansas City in 2019, spending $1.925 million in the city's Mission Hills neighborhood. The pair showed the house off on Bleacher Report and highlighted Mahomes' custom shoe gallery, where he stores around 180 pairs of shoes.

In the video, Mahomes and Matthews explained their love for Kansas City.

"Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us. I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City," Mahomes said. "We're trying to be here for a long, long time."

The couple spends the offseason in Kansas City and recently launched a foundation to help underprivileged youth.

—15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) November 22, 2019

Mahomes told USA Today: "The fans come out every single week and show passion and love for us and our team and what we're doing here, so for me, I want to be back in the community, giving back. And just be a part of it, to show the same love and passion to them."

Ahead of the Super Bowl in 2020, Mahomes told reporters he "ended up in the perfect place" when he was drafted by the Chiefs.

"I hope I get to play the rest of my career there now," he told ESPN. "I mean, just the people and how they accept you and how they care about you more as a person than they do as a player and how much passion they have for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's special and it's somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career."

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 12-year extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million.

He took the Chiefs to their second-consecutive Super Bowl in February 2021, though the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2022, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, though the Bengals ultimately took the Super Bowl slot against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory against the Bengals to secure a slot in the 2023 Super Bowl. The Chiefs' upcoming face off against the Philadelphia Eagles will be the team's fifth ever trip to the Super Bowl.

This article has been updated.

Read the original article on Business Insider