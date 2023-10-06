Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to play Vikings for first time, but he’s been to the stadium

In his seven NFL seasons, six as the Chiefs’ primary starter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has faced every NFL team but two.

One is the Chiefs, of course. The other is Sunday’s opponent, the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs and Vikings have played during Mahomes’ tenure as Kansas City’s starter, but Mahomes was recovering from a knee injury at the time. That was 2019, when the Vikings visited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs, behind reserve QB Matt Moore, won 26-23.

Not only has Mahomes played every other team at least once, he’s defeated all but one. The lone team Mahomes hasn’t defeated during the regular season: the Indianapolis Colts. Mahomes picked up his first playoff victory against the Colts, but he’s 0-2 against them in the regular season.

Mahomes has been inside U.S. Bank Stadium before — as a spectator. He watched Texas Tech compete there during the 2019 Final Four. The Red Raiders defeated Michigan State in the semifinals before falling to Virginia in overtime for the championship.

Here are five more things to know about the Chiefs-Vikings encounter on Sunday:

The Vikings like to blitz

No NFL team has blitzed more this season than the Vikings, and they’ve limited their opponents’ explosive plays, too.

But Mahomes has thrived against the blitz throughout his career, and he’s been well protected by his offensive line this year. In last week’s victory over the Jets, Mahomes was sacked for just the second time this season.

Mahomes has a stellar career passer rating (111.7) against the blitz, but teams have adjusted. Through four games, he’s the NFL’s least-blitzed quarterback, facing the blitz on just 14.8% of the snaps.

Jerick McKinnon meets original team

McKinnon, the do-it-all Chiefs running back, was a third-round NFL Draft pick by the Vikings in 2014.

He spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, appearing in 58 games. His final season there was his best, with 570 yards rushing and 421 receiving.

He started 14 games for the Vikings and four for the 49ers before signing with the Chiefs in 2021. He has excelled in receiving and blocking with the Chiefs.

He scored nine receiving touchdowns last season and had two against another NFL North opponent — the Chicago Bears — two weeks ago.

This will be this first game against his original team.

Chiefs player to watch: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs haven’t played the Vikings often, but Valdes-Scantling has.

As a member of the Green Bay Packers, Scantling faced Minnesota eight times. And he had one of the best games of his career against the Vikings in 2021, piling up 123 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Valdes-Scantling hasn’t caught more than two passes in a game yet this season. This could be a breakout game.

Vikings player to watch: tight end T.J. Hockenson

In terms of receiving, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a quiet day in last weekend’s victory over the Carolina Panthers: two receptions for 24 yards.

But he’s one of the game’s best — and richest — tight ends, with an average annual salary of $17.125 million. That tops the Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, who earns $14.3 million annually.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said a team with a star wide receiver, like Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, makes defending a tight end like Hockenson that much more difficult.

“What throws a wrinkle in the whole thing is how good the (Vikings’) tight end is,” Spagunolo said. “It’s really hard to put a lot of attention on a wideout and a tight end.”

Chiefs opponents have been saying that for years.

How do the Chiefs defend Justin Jefferson?

Best wide receiver in the league ... Tyreek HIll? Ja’Marr Chase? Stephon Diggs?

Some would suggest Jefferson, who leads the NFL with an average of 135.8 receiving yards per game this season.

Last week, the Chiefs assigned cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to cover the Jets’ top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. And Sneed held his own, allowing just two receptions for 20 yards on six targets.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the game right now,” Chiefs safety Mike Edwards said. “We’ve got to take away his explosive plays and stop his yards after catch.”