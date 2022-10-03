Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set this NFL record during Sunday’s game against Bucs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book during Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

Playing in just his 67th career regular-season game, Mahomes reached the 20,000-yard passing mark. No one in NFL history has reached 20,000 passing yards as quickly.

NBC Sports said the old mark of 71 games was held by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who set the record while with the Detroit Lions.

Mitchell Schwartz, one of Mahomes’ former offensive linemen, noted Mahomes didn’t pad his stats to get to this record.

Another well deserved record! Not a lot of end of game fluff in these stats either. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 3, 2022

Mahomes, who has won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards in his career, is third on the Chiefs’ all-time list. He trails Len Dawson (28,507 yards) and Trent Green (21,459). Mahomes should get to the second spot at some point this season.