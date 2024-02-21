Chiefs rally shooting suspect previously convicted of pulling gun at community center

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star is for the first time publishing a booking photo for Lyndell Mays, who was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital. The Star had held off until Wednesday to understand why a booking photo of Dominic M. Miller was not available. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday morning that Miller is still at the hospital and had not yet been photographed. In addition, we took the time to carefully consider whether to use booking mugs in the absence of other images of the adult suspects; The Star policy is to use booking mugs only in the highest profile of crimes.

One of the men charged with murder following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally had just gotten off probation for pulling out a gun at a community center, according to court documents.

Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, each face a count of second-degree felony murder in connection with the parade shooting that killed a woman and injured 22 people.

Mays and Miller were among those wounded.

According to municipal court documents, Mays had been charged with disorderly conduct in April 2021.

A citation from the Belton Police Department says Mays “displayed a black handgun during a dispute while playing basketball” at the Belton Community Center, which caused people to fear for their safety and run out of the gym.

Mays pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, and was placed on two years probation.

On the day of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, gunfire erupted at the end of the victory rally at Union Station. Witnesses said a group of four males approached Mays and asked what he was looking at. They did not know each other, court documents said.

An argument broke out. Mays allegedly pulled out a gun. Almost immediately, others, including Miller, pulled their firearms. A volley of gunfire broke out, sending throngs of people running for cover.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and popular disc jockey, was shot and killed.

Another 22 people were struck by gunfire. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said half of them were under age 16.

Two teenagers were charged with gun-related offenses and resisting arrest the next day.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Tuesday announced the murder charges against Mays and Miller. The two were also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Baker said evidence shows it was gunfire from Miller’s firearm that killed Lopez-Galvan.

Baker also indicated that additional charges may be filed.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day — every single one,” she said at a news conference Tuesday. “While we are not there yet on every single individual, we’re going to get there.”