Chiefs receiver Justin Watson will miss Sunday’s game, but Hardman & Omenihu could play

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson will miss Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an elbow injury.

Watson has been the Chiefs’ top big-play threat among their wide receivers, averaging 21.9 yards on 10 receptions.

He’ll be the second wide receiver to miss time this season. Richie James suffered a knee injury in the second game and was placed on injured reserve.

But the Chiefs also picked up a wide receiver this week: Mecole Hardman , acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, is back with his original team. Hardman spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls, before signing with the Jets after last season.

On Friday, Andy Reid was asked if Hardman and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu , who is coming off a six-game suspension, would play on Sunday.

“I think it’s going in that direction,” Reid said.

Another player was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a thigh injury on Friday and didn’t finish practice.