Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross’ charges could be dropped after agreement with JoCo court

Charges against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross could be dropped after a period of time, after the Johnson County District Court approved his diversion agreement.

Ross was charged last month with domestic battery with no priors and criminal damage to property. The agreement, approved Wednesday, will include terms and conditions that Ross must follow in order to have his charges dismissed.

The terms of the agreement have not been made public. But court officials say that if he does not violate the terms of the agreement over an agreed-upon period of time, the charges may be dropped. If he violates the diversion agreement, then he could still face possible conviction on those charges.

On Oct. 23, Shawnee police responded to a disturbance between Ross and his girlfriend around 3 p.m., according to an affidavit.

Ross allegedly told officers he started throwing his girlfriend’s stuff out of a Shawnee apartment after learning she was cheating on him.

Officers contacted the alleged victim, who said Ross was upset after finding something on her phone. The victim told officers that Ross yelled at her, “got in her face” and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment, the affidavit said.

Then, the victim told police Ross pushed her, threw her to the floor and began throwing items at her, the affidavit said. Officers noted a small scratch on the victim’s hand.

The victim told officers Ross allegedly used scissors to scratch her Mercedes down the sides. Damages were estimated to be under $1,000, the affidavit said. Officers saw fresh scratch marks on the vehicle.

When officers contacted Ross, he allegedly calmly told them that he got upset after learning his girlfriend cheated on him and started removing her items from the apartment. Ross told officers he broke his computer, but denied breaking any of the victim’s things. After his arrest, Ross declined to speak further without a lawyer.

One witness told police they saw Ross push a woman to the ground, and another said they saw him run a knife across the victim’s Mercedes, according to the affidavit. Officers also spoke with Ross’ grandmother, who said he pushed the victim out of the way after learning his girlfriend had cheated on him.

Ross is out on bond and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton and Jesse Newell contributed reporting.