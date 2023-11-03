Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross got upset, keyed girlfriend’s Mercedes, court documents say

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross allegedly admitted to officers he got upset after finding out his girlfriend was cheating on him and started throwing her belongings out the door of a Shawnee apartment, according to a court document released Friday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Ross with one count of domestic battery with no priors and one count of criminal damage to property in the incident. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The court document provided new details in case involving the NFL player, who has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and is not allowed to practice or attend games.

Shawnee police responded to a disturbance involving Ross and his girlfriend shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to the affidavit, which describes why someone is charged with a crime. Officers contacted the alleged victim, who said Ross had found something on her phone that upset him.

The victim told officers that Ross “began yelling, ‘got in her face’ and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment,” the affidavit said.

She told police that Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor. He also allegedly began throwing items at her, according to the court document. Officers noticed a small scratch on the victim’s hand.

The victim told officers that Ross broke several items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes.

She told officers that Ross allegedly “took scissors and scratched her Mercedes down the sides of the vehicle (the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be under $1,000),” the affidavit said. Officers saw fresh scratch marks on her vehicle.

When contacted by officers, Ross allegedly calmly said, “I put out,” according to the affidavit. He told officers he found out the victim was cheating on him and he got upset.

“Justyn said, ‘I just found it, started putting her stuff out, throwing her stuff out the door,’” the affidavit said.

Ross admitted to breaking the computer, but told officers he owned it. Ross denied breaking anything that belonged to the victim, according to the affidavit.

After he was arrested, Ross declined to speak further without a lawyer.

Officers spoke with several other witnesses, including two neighbors who wanted to remain anonymous. One told officers she saw a man push the woman. The other neighbor told police he saw Ross run a knife across the victim’s Mercedes, according to the affidavit.

Officers also spoke with Ross’ grandmother, who said he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and pushed her out of the way, according to the affidavit.

Ross, who is out on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first appearance in Johnson County District Court.

The Star previously reported that on radio traffic captured on Broadcastify.com, a police dispatcher stated that the alleged victim told police that Ross was “dragging her through the house and has torn up the house.”

The alleged victim suffered minor injuries, according to a Shawnee Police Department offense report. No specific injuries were included.

No weapons were involved in the incident, according to the offense report. Also, no drugs or alcohol was involved in the incident.

Court records indicate Ross is applying for diversion, a program where defendants in criminal cases can have all charges dismissed if they fulfill the terms and conditions set in a diversion agreement.