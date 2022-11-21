Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman expresses displeasure with Nick Bolton over penalty

The Chargers held a four-point lead inside of the two-minute warning before halftime of Sunday’s game, and they were in Kansas City territory.

On a third-and-7 play, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was in shotgun formation but after taking the snap, couldn’t find an open receiver.

So Herbert took off running, but he went out of bounds before gaining a first down, and it appeared the Chiefs defense had gotten a key stop or at least forced the Chargers to try a fourth-down play.

But L.A. caught a break when Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton shoved Herbert after he’d gone out of bounds.

Bolton was penalized for unnecessary roughness. That gave the Chargers a first down and they took advantage of the gift to get a field goal shortly before the second quarter ended.

Many fans watching at home were not happy about the penalty and they expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

So did Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is currently on Injured Reserve.

“Why ? Just let him go out of bounds,” Hardman tweeted and he added unamused and upside down smile emojis.

Why ? Just let him go out of bounds — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

In the end it didn’t matter as the Chiefs won 30-27 and Bolton had the game-sealing interception after KC had scored to take the lead.