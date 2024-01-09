Chiefs release a hype video featuring Mitch Holthus ahead of playoff game

Bob and Doug McKenzie tried their best to figure out how there can be 12 days of Christmas, and the Chiefs may have given us an answer to what makes up the “mystery days” in that song.

It’s playoff games.

Well, the Chiefs consider the postseason to be a holiday of sorts in a new hype video the team released ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs radio voice Mitch Holthus sits in front of a crackling fire and reads from a book in the video. He mentions Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie and Nick Bolton by name or nickname.

“The regular season is over and we’ve had a great year. Happy postseason, Chiefs Kingdom, the playoffs are here,” Holthus says in the video. “It might not be a holiday, but we’ll treat it like one. Three Super Bowls to our name and the fun’s just begun. Valentine’s Day is jealous of the love story we have. Who could ever separate the end zone from Trav?

“Call it the Fourth because fireworks won’t stop. Everyone knows explosions have nothing on Pop. Halloween is for tricks, treats and a scare with Chris, Nick and Trent, fear’s in the air. New Year’s Day is done. But we have a resolution: back to back Lombardis. Now that’s a conclusion.

“Our holiday story’s had an incredible prologue, but who would want to miss the next 13 seconds, Wasp or Corndog? ‘Tis the postseason and it is a holiday. It’s time to show the world the Chiefs Kingdom Way.”

Here is the video.

Huddle up, Chiefs Kingdom... we’ve got a postseason story to tell. pic.twitter.com/jXEVtFPzFR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 9, 2024