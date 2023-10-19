In Chiefs return, Mecole Hardman opens up about ailment that cost him half a season

Last season, the day after the Chiefs survived an overtime battle with the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Mecole Hardman was home. It was early afternoon, and he had just bid farewell to his parents when he felt a sharp pain in his abdomen.

“I didn’t think much of it, but every hour it got worse and worse,” Hardman said.

So bad, that he called Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder, who told him to call back if the pain increased.

Five minutes later, Hardman was back on the phone, in tears. The next stop was the emergency room, and the beginning of a 10-day stay in which Hardman lost feeling in his legs for several days. His condition later was diagnosed as osteitis pubis.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“It was scary as hell, not being able to move my legs,” said Hardman, who wondered about his future in football. “I was thinking, ‘Is this it?’”

That wasn’t the case. But Hardman’s career path took more twists and turns, one that has returned to its origin.

After spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs where he was part of three Super Bowl teams and two champions, Hardman signed a 1-year, $4 million free agent deal with the New York Jets. That portion of his career lasted five games and 30 total snaps.

Hardman was traded back to the Chiefs this week with a swap of draft picks.

Returning to the Chiefs roster is a speedy wide receiver who knows the playbook and a dangerous return specialist who was so happy to be back on the practice field that he danced and embraced teammates.

“Hopefully I can get into a role where I help out team any way I can,” Hardman said. “Wherever they need me, returns, wide receiver, kickoff, just let me know.”

Assuming Hardman is active, how he’ll be used in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers is being determined at practice this week. Hardman was a Pro Bowl selection as a return specialist in his 2019 rookie season and has the Chiefs’ most recent punt return for a touchdown, in 2020.

He’s also the last player to have two rushing touchdowns in a game, against the San Francisco 49ers last season.

“Any time you add a player that has experience, that has knowledge in this offense ... he definitely provides another weapon for us,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said.

Why didn’t it work out with the Jets? Hardman signed with his new team a month before the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, and the team added Rodgers’ former teammate Randall Cobb to play slot receiver.

Hardman said he relished the chance to play with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson . But Hardman was targeted only three times and recorded one reception for six yards.

“Honestly I really don’t know,” Hardman said. “I have a lot of respect for those coaches. It didn’t work out the way it was supposed to work out. Now I’m here and will hopefully go forward.”

And he’s healthy. When he became a free agent, Hardman fumed over a suggestion on social media that he was injury prone. Over his first three seasons with the Chiefs he didn’t miss a regular season or playoff game.

Last year, after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, Hardman returned to play in the AFC Championship Game, only to suffer a torn groin that required surgery.

“That was a blessing in disguise, so I could repair everything,” Hardman said.

What didn’t favor Hardman was the timing. He sought a big 2022 season, the Chiefs’ first without All-Pro Tyreek Hill , with the idea of coming up big in free agency. Instead, he missed more than half the season and two of the three playoff games.

“That kind of hit me hard as well,” Hardman said. “It was the first year Tyreek wasn’t here; I could step into that role and help this team.”

Now, the opportunity presents itself again. The Chiefs’ 5-1 record matches the NFL’s best but the offense hasn’t been as explosive as in recent seasons. Top deep threat Justin Watson suffered an elbow injury in last week’s game against the Broncos and hasn’t practiced this week. The team’s top wide receiver is rookie Rashee Rice with 21 receptions.

Whatever Hardman’s role, he’s thankful to be playing. He spent many sleepless moments in the hospital, calling that time “one of the lowest moments of my life,” and used the time to reflect on his career and life. He doesn’t take playing football for granted.

“Things happen for a reason,” Hardman said. “I kind of got arrogant inside in a sense. God just kind of sat me down and let me know he can take this game away from you any time. ... God’s got the last say so in anything that you do. That kind of hit me hard, and I started playing this game for you and not myself.”