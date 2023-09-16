What Chiefs rookie — and former K-State star — thought about his NFL debut vs. Lions

Felix Anudike-Uzomah says he shifted his plan mid-play.

This was in the third quarter of last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, and on a third-and-10, the Chiefs rookie defensive end started an inside rush against Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker before reversing course.

via GIPHY

“I had an idea to beat him inside, but then again, he wanted me to go in, so I worked back outside,” Anudike-Uzomah said in the Chiefs locker room Friday, “and tried to drive him back to the quarterback.”

The 2023 first-round pick out of Kansas State did precisely that.

Anudike-Uzomah was credited with a pressure and QB hit, as his pass rush forced a quicker-than-he-wanted throw from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff that was completed well short of the first-down marker.

It was all part of an encouraging NFL debut for Anudike-Uzomah, who had two pressures (two QB hits) and a tackle in his 19 defensive snaps against the Lions.

“It was fun. The first game felt all right,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “I feel like I could’ve done more — better things too.”

Anudike-Uzomah’s effort was especially noteworthy considering his path to this point.

The defensive end hit an admitted speed bump during training camp in late July, saying he was “still not there yet. And I’ve got some learning to do.”

Some of the falling behind was natural. Anudike-Uzomah was limited during summer camps with the team because of a broken thumb that had not yet healed.

Anudike-Uzomah primarily played with the second- and third-team defense in training camp. Fast forward some five weeks later, and the Kansas City native appears to be one of the team’s top options when it looks to create pressure in passing situations.

“Overall, nice job,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, when asked to evaluate Anudike-Uzomah against Detroit. “First game in your hometown. Probably a lot of eyeballs on him from the people he knew. Solid. Like any rookie, he’s got a ways to go, but I thought he had a solid game.”

Pro Football Focus’ grades suggested Anudike-Uzomah was one of the highlights on a defensive line forced to play Game 1 without Chris Jones.

His 68.8 overall PFF grade ranked second among Chiefs defenders and tops among KC’s D-linemen. That mark also tied for 11th out of the 36 NFL defensive rookies who played at least 20% of their teams’ snaps.

Anudike-Uzomah said his third-quarter pressure on Goff was something coaches highlighted in the film room this week.

It’s all part of the process of trying to improve, as Anudike-Uzomah looks to continue increasing production in Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

“I’m excited,” Anudike-Uzomah said, “just to go against another opponent.”