Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco packed one too many punches in loss to the Packers

One of the first players out of the Chiefs’ locker room after their 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was Isiah Pacheco.

It had been a productive but disheartening effort from the second-year running back. With 110 rushing yards, Pacheco turned in his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. On a night when the passing game was once again inconsistent, Pacheco was the Chiefs’ top weapon.

But toward the end, Pacheco hurt the Chiefs. He took a swing at Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon after getting pushed, received a personal foul penalty and was disqualified from the rest of the game.

“You can’t do that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You have to be more composed than that. Even though the guy shoved his head into the dirt, you’ve got to stay composed.”

Instead of the Chiefs having a first down at the Packers’ 35-yard line with 50 seconds remaining, they stood at the 50 and never got closer than the 33.

Pacheco might not have made a difference over the final few snaps anyway, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrilled with his teammate’s play and approach overall.

“I love the fire from Pop (Pacheco),” Mahomes said. “That gets us going as an offense. He got a flag, but we were already in a bad situation. I never want to take the passion away from a guy. He’ll learn from it. I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again.

“But that’s the stuff we need on this team in order to have the success we want to have.”

Pacheco had three runs of at least 11 yards Sunday, including a 26-yarder that set up the Chiefs’ first score. He plowed for yards and moved piles. One of his easiest efforts of the game was his touchdown.

On the Chiefs’ best possession of the game, they overcame a holding penalty on Jawaan Taylor and and illegal shift penalty, then converted a third-and-18 with Mahomes’ 27-yard strike to Kelce.

The Chiefs worked their way to the Packers’ 1 and used tempo to keep the hosts off-balance. Pacheco easily scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, and third in three weeks.

Earlier on the drive, his night appeared to be over. Pacheco looked like he had injured one or both of his knees on a tackle, and had his back bend backward. He slowly walked off the field, only to return two plays later and eventually score the touchdown.

Every week Pacheco solidifies himself as an NFL star. pic.twitter.com/sBOCHNYPrK — RutgersSportsTalk (@RutgersFBTalk) December 4, 2023

It was part of another good game for the running back who needs to average about 45 yards per game the rest of the way for a 1,000 yard season.

He also needs to be on the field at the end.