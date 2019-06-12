Chiefs sign RT Schwartz to extension

The Kansas City Chiefs signed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension, putting him under contract through 2021, Schwartz's agent said Wednesday.

Agent Mike McCartney announced the one-year deal on Twitter.

NFL Network reported the extra year is worth $11.255 million, with Schwartz's 2019 and 2020 salaries fully guaranteed. Schwartz was scheduled to make $6.6 million in both 2019 and 2020, with a cap hit of $8 million in each season.

It's unclear if the contract structure in 2019 and 2020 was affected.

The highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, Trent Brown, averages $16.5 million annually and will play right tackle for Oakland this season after playing on the left side for New England last year. The highest-paid full-time right tackle, Denver's Ja'Wuan James, averages $12.75 million annually.

Schwartz, who turned 30 last week, was named first-team All-Pro in 2018, the first such honor of his career. He has never missed an NFL snap in seven seasons, spending his first four with the Cleveland Browns and the last three with the Chiefs after arriving in free agency.

According to STATS LLC, Schwartz has allowed just 2.5 sacks and committed four penalties in three out of the last four seasons.

