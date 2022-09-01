Chief's son mistakenly arrested, attorney argues

Sep. 1—The son of Honolulu police Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan was mistakenly arrested for failing to appear at a court date he knew nothing about, his attorney argued in a motion to recall the bench warrant filed Wednesday.

Zane Logan, 36, about 12 :30 a.m. Aug. 19 on three counts of contempt of court. Court rec ­ords show bench warrants were issued Aug. 15 after he failed to appear in court for two second-degree burglary cases and a second-degree theft case.

Logan's attorney, Jason R. Burks, wrote that he had "recently been appointed in Defendant's cases and had miscalendared the trial calls for the cases as the trial week, August 29, 2022, " according to the motion.

Honolulu attorney Doris Lum stood in for Burks and asked the court not issue any warrants based on the fact that counsel believed Logan did not have notice of the Aug. 15 court date.

Lum's request was denied and the court issued a $20, 000 cash only warrant for Logan's arrest, indicating he received notice of the Aug. 15 trial date at his prior appearance on June 27 "and therefore inexcusably failed to appear, " according to court documents.

"A cursory review of the court minutes from the June 27, 2022 date in 1CPC-22-0000557 clearly indicate that Defendant WAS NOT PRESENT at that hearing as he had been mistakenly transported back to OCCC that morning prior to the hearing, " wrote Burks.

Logan's presence was waived for the hearing and the court set the Aug. 15 trial call date while only Logan's prior counsel was present.

That attorney withdrew from the case and did not convey the Aug. 15 date to Burks, according to the motion.

Both burglary cases stem from two separate occasions in 2021 in which Logan allegedly entered the Ke Kilohana Condominium in Kakaako to steal bicycles being stored in the building. In the theft case, Logan allegedly stole more than $750 worth of property from Target in March.

Zane Logan is a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged after eight years of service as a weapons mechanic.

Burks is asking that Logan's prior conditions of bail and release before his trial be reinstated.