Chiefs superfan ‘X-Factor’ banned from Arrowhead Stadium after fight goes viral

The Chiefs superfan known as “X-Factor” says he has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium after he was ejected Sunday following a brawl captured on video and widely shared over social media.

X-Factor, whose real name is Ty Rowton, posted a message on Twitter Friday afternoon announcing the punishment.

“A 32 year run has come to an end,” the fan posted.

The latest altercation in Arrowhead occurred during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. In a video of the fight, Rowton is seen being punched by another superfan who goes by “Red Xtreme” — whose real name is Tim Oerman — before tumbling down a flight of stadium stairs.

The video quickly went viral. It had been viewed more than one million times on Twitter before it was taken down.

Rowton shared a letter he received Friday from Jayne Martin, Director of Fan Experience for the Chiefs, on social media. In the letter, Rowton is advised that his ejection from Sunday’s game under violations of the Fan Code of Conduct was only the latest act of misconduct following earlier warnings.

The letter advises him that his season tickets are revoked and he is no longer allowed to attend games or Chiefs events.

“Your future presence in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and/or any Chiefs controlled parking lots or similar areas, as well as any Chiefs sponsored events is trespass and the Chiefs will involve law enforcement and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” the letter says.

In his Twitter post, Rowton said he will miss meeting other fans and taking pictures with them during games.

“God bless and God speed,” he wrote.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.