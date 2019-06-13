Chiefs TE Kelce on schedule for training camp

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.

Kelce said he'll be fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

"I'm ready to go," Kelce said. "It's kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don't know if I've had an injury that hasn't allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year."

Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 -- he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns -- and described the offseason as "frustrating." The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.

"Right now, just getting healthy is the main thing, and I think we're there. I think by the time training camp comes around, I'll be 100 percent," Kelce said.

--Field Level Media