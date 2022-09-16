Chiefs' Travis Kelce body-slammed after joking about brother Jason getting hip-tossed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

Call it Kelce karma.

Travis and Jason Kelce, NFL star brothers and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat standouts, joked about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason getting hip-tossed by the Detroit Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez on their "New Heights" podcast.

Then Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis got body slammed to the ground during the second half of the Chiefs-Chargers game on Thursday Night Football in a move from Los Angeles' Derwin James that @RichEisenShow compared to wrestler Arn Anderson's "Double A Spinebuster."

Social media reactions:

Kelce is like 250-260 pounds. No big whoop. pic.twitter.com/Kv0fczx0y4 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 16, 2022

Derwin James just went WWE on Travis Kelce. Mercy. 😂pic.twitter.com/a0w8YZ6xB8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Oh my god Derwin James

pic.twitter.com/qWiXAuCIlN — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 16, 2022

Travis, in his 11th season with the Chiefs, had five receptions for 51 yards in Kansas City's 27-24 win.

Jason is in his 13th season with Philadelphia.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Travis Kelce body-slammed after joking about Jason getting hip-tossed