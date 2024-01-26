Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals his go-to meal and drink when at Joe’s Kansas City

Chiefs coach Andy Reid once got his picture on the wall at a steakhouse in Green Bay, Wisconsin, because he ate a 40-ounce porterhouse steak in less than an hour.,

A burger place in Minnesota also gives patrons an opportunity to have their photo on a wall for eating a huge plate of food. Ditto for a spot in Idaho. Heck, there are probably more across the country.

I bring this up because Joe’s Kansas City might want to start its own challenge for people who visit their restaurants. Call it the Travis Kelce Challenge.

During this week’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce talked some about food.

Jason Kelce, the Eagles center, was talking about his love of a Coca-Cola from McDonald’s. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, said he’s a big fan of Pepsi Wild Cherry.

Travis Kelce then mentioned his go-to order at Joe’s Kansas City (which he first called by its old name, Oklahoma Joe’s).

“I go in there, get a half slab, a couple Z-mans, a big old order fries, and I just get that fountain drink,” Kelce said. “It’s on the combo menu.”

A half slab of ribs, two Z-man sandwiches and an order of french fries. Now that’s a lot of food. Think you could eat that much? I know I couldn’t.

The good news for Kelce is his new house is not far from the Joe’s Kansas City location in Leawood (and near Trader Joe’s).

Joe’s Kansas City shared a funny photo of its drink machine from one of its restaurants, and someone had clearly listened to the podcast.