Chiefs’ Travis Kelce showed brotherly love for Jason at playoff game in Philadelphia

Life is good for the Kelce brothers.

Eagles center Jason Kelce has won a Super Bowl, is considered one of the best centers in the NFL and is married with three daughters.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion, in the discussion for best tight end in NFL history and now dating Taylor Swift, the most famous singer on the planet.

Oh, and they are co-hosts of the most popular podcast in the United States.

On Monday night, the Kelce skipped the Cowboys-Chargers football game and instead went to a baseball game. They watched the Phillies’ 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Cameras caught a really cool moment of brotherly love as they shared a toast while having a beer at a ballgame.

Jason and Travis Kelce at the NLCSpic.twitter.com/Hgz5Dxfq87 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 17, 2023

Here are some other fun photos of the brothers at the Phillies game, starting with a picture they took with South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley.

You never know who you might run into at a @Phillies game! pic.twitter.com/L2vjA75jMJ — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 17, 2023

Just two guys in the City of Brotherly Love



Travis and Jason Kelce showed out to support the Phillies tonight pic.twitter.com/5oQtgWPfy0 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 17, 2023

And fans loved it when Jason Kelce downed a beer while being shown on the videoboard.

Jason and Travis Kelce in the house! #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/Sa2G20rtHP — Matt Rappa (@mattrappasports) October 17, 2023