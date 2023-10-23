Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on his TD catch at the goal line: ‘It got a little uncomfortable’

The ball was resting on the Chargers 1-yard line with 21 seconds to play in the first half of Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a tie game at that point, but the Chiefs were poised to grab the lead when quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the snap in the shotgun.

Mahomes faked a handoff to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and then fired a low pass to tight end Travis Kelce .

With his back to the end zone, Kelce caught the ball and tried to backpedal to the goal line. Instead, he was met by a line of Chargers defensive players. Kelce lifted the ball into the air and his teammates pushed him to the goal line as Chargers players tried to knock the ball free.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

For a brief moment, it was a mass of humanity that appeared somewhat like a scene out of “World War Z.” The Star’s Nick Wagner captured the moment in the photo above.

Kelce held tightly to the ball and broke the plane of the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chiefs a lead they never relinquished.

As X user King noted, Kelce apparently has very strong hands.

Another thing to note for Swifties, Travis Kelce is strong and has very strong hands.

I don’t know what you need that for, but just wanted Taylor Swift and the Swifties to know.



pic.twitter.com/EJIM3lJlrp — king (@MrKingBaller) October 22, 2023

After the game, Kelce was interviewed on the field by CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, who asked if that was the intended play.

“That was the play that was called,” Kelce said. “It just got caught above my head and I’m not gonna lie, it got a little uncomfortable there for a second. I was praying that I didn’t fumble that thing at the goal line.”

Despite the best efforts of the Chargers players, Kelce didn’t lose control of the ball, and the Chiefs went on to win 31-17.