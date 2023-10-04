Chiefs’ Travis Kelce thanks two broadcasters for helping set up Taylor Swift meeting

Has it really only been 10 days since the seismic collision of the entertainment and sports worlds?

Indeed it’s true.

On Sept. 24, music superstar Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Bears after receiving an invitation from tight end Travis Kelce. What has followed has been a proliferation of stories on news, entertainment and sports websites.

And, of course, social media has been eating up this story.

Kelce apparently has two NFL broadcasters to thank for his new, um, friendship.

In late July, Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he had attempted to meet Swift when she played a pair of concerts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, she didn’t see him or take a friendship bracelet he made for her that included his phone number.

That seemed to be the end of that story, but by mid-September, there were rumblings that Kelce and Swift were “quietly hanging out.”

What happened in that six-week period? The “Calm Down” podcast with Fox Sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson may have swayed Swift.

Thompson shared a clip on Instagram from an Aug. 3 podcast episode in which they discussed why Swift should give Kelce a chance.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world, please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said. “This is one, Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends. We’re not even friends but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Thompson added: “I was just gonna say do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Apparently Swift did just that.

Among the comments left on Thompson’s post was one from Kelce. He wrote: “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”